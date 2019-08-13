Srinivas, Appoorva emerge carrom champions

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: Former world and national champion Srinivas and current women’s world champion S Appoorva emerged champions in men’s and women’s sections respectively at the 4th Ranade Memorial Carrom Tournament held at the Maharasthra Mandal in Ram Koti on Tuesday.

In the men’s final, Srinivas from IOCL defeated seasoned player S Aditya 25-11, 25-13 without much ado. Later, Appoorva got the better of Karthika Varsha from NASR, who clinched the junior girls title. The veteran Appoorva recorded a 15-9, 18-17 victory.

In the junior boys section, Ch Sai Charan, the top seeded player, downed Sai Eashwar of V1- in a lopsided match with 25-0, 25-8 scoreline while Varsha downed K Nandini of AWASA 17-16, 15-14, 25-4 for the girls crown.

Results:



Men’s Singles: Final: K Srinivas (IOCL) bt S Aditya (Ind) 25-11; 25-13; Semifinals: S Aditya (Ind) bt U Naresh (Ind) 10-20; 25-04; 20-19, K Srinivas (IOCL) bt MA Hakeem (BSNL) 25-24; 21-07; Quarterfinals: U Naresh (ACCA) bt Mohd Ahmed (Ind) 25-14; 25-01, S Aditya (Ind) bt Mohd Waseem (Ind) 22-09; 18-19; 25-10, MA Hakeem bt S Naveen (Ind) 25-00; 25-15, K Srinivas (IOCL) bt V Anil Kumar (AGAP) 20-16; 21-12;

Women Singles: Final: S Appoorva (LICI) bt C Kartika Varsha (NASR) 15-09; 18-17; Semifinals: S Appoorva (LICI) bt P Jayasree (IOCL) 25-15; 25-08, C Kartika Varsha (NASR) bt Nandini (AWASA) 25-09, 17-15; Quarterfinals: S Appoorva (LICI) bt A Ramasree (Postal) 25-00; 25-00, Jayasree (IOCL) bt V Lakshmi (IBM) 25-02; 25-06, C Karthika Varsha (NASR) bt G Madhavi (Ind) 25-06; 16-18; 24-08, K Nandini (AWASA) bt S Mani (Ind) 25-07; 25-15;

Junior Boys: Final: Sai Charan (MNCL) bt Sai Eashwar (V-10) 25-00; 20-08; Semifinals: Ch Sai Charan (MNCL) bt B Jaswanth (AWASA) 21-03; 23-16; Sai Eshwar (V-10) bt B Sandeep (Ind) 22-16; 20-13; Quarterfinals: Ch Sai Charan (MNCL) bt B Lalith (AWASA) 21-04; 24-00; B Jaswanth (AWASA) bt M Arvind Reddy (V-10) W/O; Sai Eashwar (V-10) bt B Akash (AWASA) 25-16; 25-17; B Sandeep (Ind) bt C Mourya (V-10) 25-05; 24-11;

Junior Girls: Final: C Kartika Varsha (NASR) bt K Nandini (Ind) 17-16; 15-14; 25-04;

Semifinals: C Kartika Varsha (NASR) bt C Deepthi (AWASA) 25-02; 21-05; K Nandini (AWASA) bt K Navitha (AWASA) 25-06; 25-04; Quarterfinals: C Karthika Varsha (NASR) bt Sreyasa (WGL) 25-00; 25-00; C Deepthi (AWASA) bt K.Saraswathi (AWASA) 25-06; 23-11; K Navitha (AWASA) bt G Bhargavi (AWASA) 16-13; 02-23; 25-16; K Nandini (AWASA) bt G Naina (Ind) 25-00; 25-00.

