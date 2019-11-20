Srinivas Goud offers help to Osmania University scholar’s family

By | Published: 8:42 pm 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: Excise and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud has on Wednesday, extended a financial help of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of Erakala Venugopal, brother of an Osmania University research scholar who is in coma after getting injured in a road accident. According to a press release here the Minister handed over the cheque of Rs 4 lakh from CM Relief Fund.

He was responding to a plea made for financial assistance by the OU research scholars association. The association thanked the Minister and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the help.

