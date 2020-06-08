Srinivas Goud pitches for byproducts of neera

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday launched organic products such as palm jaggery, palm and ‘eetha’ syrups manufactured by Telangana Palm Neera and Palm Products Research Foundation and Veda Products at his office in Ravindra Bharathi.

The Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had enhanced the self-respect of toddy tappers by unveiling Neera Policy for the State. “The Chief Minister is very keen on reviving and protecting traditional crafts and craftsmen by creating better marketing opportunities by increasing the shelf life of the perishable good, the palm wine or neera,” he said.

He said that the policy introduced by the Chief Minister had helped the organisations come up with byproducts that are novel and healthy in nature.

“Neera byproducts help dissolve kidney stones, help in dealing with diabetes and keep urinary tract in perfect health,” he said. He added that usage of neera products also helps in boosting immunity and reduces constipation. He said nutrients in neera such as potassium and iron help in reducing pulmonary problems and ‘eetha’ syrup contains huge quantities of minerals.

The Minister informed that neera was helpful in treating migraine and reduced body heat, adding that scientists had confirmed the findings. He assured the manufacturers that the government would help them produce many more byproducts of neera.

“The neera centre which is coming up at Necklace Road will be a centre for promotion of the byproducts. Tenders have been called for the centre,” he informed. He also said that the government had decided to set up these centres in other districts too.

State Goud Sangham president Palle Laxman Rao Goud, Ambala Narayan Goud, Vinjamuri Sathyam Goud, Bhanu Chander and others were present.

