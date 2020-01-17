Srinivas Goud warns councillors against indulging in corruption

By | Published: 6:23 pm 6:25 pm

Mahabubnagar: Minister for Excise, Sports, Youth Affairs, Tourism and Culture, V Srinivas Goud, during his campaign in support of TRS candidates in Yenugonda locality of Mahabubnagar town on Friday, said that any councillor indulging in corrupt activities in Mahabubnagar municipality would be suspended and dismissed.

Addressing the people of Yenugonda while going door-to-door as part of campaigning for municipal elections on Thursday, he said soon an urban development authority would be formed comprising Mahabubnagar, Jadcharla and Bhootpur towns, and, all these towns would be developed on par with Hyderabad.

Urging the people to vote for TRS’ candidates in the coming municipal elections, he said people would have to elect TRS to power continuously for the next 15 days, so that the development which the people of Mahabubnagar district had been witnessing for the past five years, continued.

