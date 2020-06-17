Srinivas Goud warns spurious seed traders

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud has warned of strict action against those selling spurious seeds and involved in blackmail and corruption.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said that 8 cases were booked against those selling spurious seeds in Bhootpur and 14,795 packets of spurious seeds worth Rs 82 lakh were confiscated from them. He said that some persons selling spurious seeds were also caught in Nawabpet mandal and PD Act would be booked against them.

To control the flow of spurious seeds, he said that 5 teams at district-level and 15 task force teams at mandal-level were formed and people could report about spurious seeds to a control room setup by the district administration by calling 08542-241165.

Talking about agriculture, he said that seeds were available for farmers and agricultural officials were well prepared to offer their services to farmers, so that regulated farming could be implemented 100 per cent across the district this Vaanakalam season.

Pointing out how cases were being booked against those involved in Kalyana Lakshmi scam in Gandeed mandal, he called upon the people to report any such misdeeds to the district collector or the district SP.

He has said that crop loans to the tune of Rs 12 Crore were waived-off to 16,689 farmers in the district and that soon Rythu Bandhu amount would also be deposited in the accounts of farmers.

He also said that Rs 109 Crore was given to 441 gram panchayats in the district for Palle Pragathi and Rs 14 Crore to three municipalities in the district for Pattana Pragathi by the State government.

Talking about the spread of coronavirus across the district, he said that the virus wasn’t going anywhere until a vaccine was produced and has urged the people to take care of themselves and take precautionary measures, especially by not going to visit their close ones hospitalized in Hyderabad hospitals these days.

