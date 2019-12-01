Srinivas in Indian squad for SAF Games

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:57 pm

Hyderabad: At a young age of 17, SAI Gopichand Mytrah Foundation athlete Shanmuga Srinivas has made it to the senior Indian 200m event squad which is taking part in the South Asian Federation (SAF) Games to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from December 3.

Trained by Dronacharya Award-winning coach N Ramesh, Srinivas is the second athlete from the foundation to represent the country at the international level. Srinivas has won a gold medal in the Asian Youth Championships held in May 2019 and has been training with Ramesh since the past two years. He had also won gold in the under-18 200m event.

