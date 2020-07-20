Srinivas Raju takes charge as SATS MD

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: Srinvas Raju took charge as the Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) and as principal secretary, at Lal Bahadur Stadium here on Monday. He replaced Raghunandan.

SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy visited the new MD and congratulated him on the new posting and hoped that he would implement the measures taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Sports Minister V Srininvas Goud and IT Minister K T Rama Rao for the development of sports in the State.

International boxer Nikhat Zareen also met the official and congratulated him.

