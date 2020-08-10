Srinivas Yadav assures export of local fish to international market

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Karimnagar: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said steps would be taken to export local fish to the international market by processing them in food processing units to be established across the State in coming days.

Srinivas Yadav along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar released fish seedlings in Mid Manair Dam on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said instead of selling the fish grown in the local water bodies in the state, they could be exported to other counties after processing them in food processing units which are on the cards.

In order to strengthen the living conditions of fishermen community, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced a fish seed distribution programme. Community people got more benefits during the last five years.

About Rs 80 crore fish seed has been released in various water bodies in the state. Stating that there was no compromise in the quality and counting of fish seed while releasing them in water bodies, he said the entire process was being videographed. 2,000 fishermen community people whose lands were submerged in Mid Manair reservoir were also given permission to hunt fish in the Dam, Minister informed.

Strengthening the rural economy by extending support to caste occupations was the main aim of the state government. In order to regain the past glory of caste occupations, the government was working round the clock and introducing various welfare schemes.

Telangana state has become a role model by introducing 24 hours current supply, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalyanalaxmi, Shadhi Mubharak, Aasara pensions and other welfare schemes.

Regulated farming method introduced from this season was also aimed to strengthen the agriculture sector as well as caste occupations. Srinivas Yadav said that he felt very happy after seeing Mid Maniar reservoir filled with Kaleshwaram water. Local people faced struggles for water during the last 60 years. However, the Telangana government brought Godavari water to dry land areas by completing Kaleshwaram project.

Earlier, Minister inaugurated quality control laboratory at Frozen Semen Bulls Station, Padmanagar, Karimangar and animal health camp at Lower Manair Dam.

