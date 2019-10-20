Srinivasa wins veterans’ TT title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: C Srinivasa blanked Ramana Prasad 3-0 to emerge champion in the 70 plus age category of the first veterans’ table tennis tournament held at Prof. Prof. Jayashankar Indoor Stadium in Lalapet on Sunday.

Results: All finals: (30-39) 1. S Rohit, 2. Sai Krishna, 3. Naveen Kumar; 40 plus: B Manohar Kumar bt Rama Rao Aleti (3-1) 11-13, 11-2, 11-4, 11-8; 50 plus: P Suresh bt MVN Kishore Kumar (3-2) 11-7, 10-12, 11-4, 7-11, 11-9; 60 -64: Nataraj Sharma bt Y D UpenderNath (3-0) 14-12, 11-6, 11-3; 65 plus: GV Ranga Rao bt KR Srinivasa Rao (3-0) 11-1, 11-3, 11-5; 70 plus: C Srinivasa bt Ramana Prasad (3-0) 12-10, 11-2, 12-8.

