Srinivasan reveals he saved Dhoni’s captaincy post 2011 WC win

Hyderabad: Former BCCI president N Srinivasan revealed that MS Dhoni’s captaincy was under scanner and was about to be removed as the ODI captain a few months after winning the 2011 World Cup.

After winning the World Cup, India didn’t fare well in the subsequent series in England and Australia. They lost both the Test series 0-4. Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who was the chief selector then, and his colleague Mohinder Amarnath, thought of changing the captaincy.

Speaking about the incident, Srinivasan said, ““They (selectors) had not even thought of who would be his replacement. There was a discussion and then I said there was no way in which he would not be a player.”

Srinivasan said that he got a call from then BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale, informing him that the selectors were ‘refusing to choose the captain’ after selecting the team with Dhoni in it. Srinivasan was playing golf at that time and he rushed to the meeting and exercised his authority as the BCCI president to retain Dhoni as ODI captain. The point is, how do you remove him as the ODI captain? He had won the World Cup,” Srinivasan said.

