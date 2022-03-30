Sriroop launches new hair, skincare brand ‘Prismos Beauty’

Hyderabad: Founders of Sriroop Cosmeceuticals LLP and senior dermatologist Dr Rajasekhar Gollu in collaboration with Dr Leela Saraswati Gollu have launched a new brand Prismos-B (Prismos Beauty), which offers innovation in skin, hair and wellness products.

The duo of Dr Rajasekhar and Dr Leela have worked on the idea of solving skin, hair and wellness issues by collecting inputs from trichologists, dermatologists from Thailand and India, a press release said. Expert inputs were also taken from cosmetologists from Brazil, Philippines and Ayurveda experts from Kerala, while launching Prismos-Beauty.

“Our products underline the use of sustainable ingredients that are clinically confirmed to care wellbeing, which makes them the best in the market,” Dr Rajasekhar said.

The Prismos-B is also involved in creating skin and hair care collection products that are abundant in natural, herbal and organic ingredients collected from all across India. The Fallcure hair oil of the company is a combination of 29 herbs and fruits and oils and has solved multiple problems like hair fall, hair thinning and premature greying, the press release added.

