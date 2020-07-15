Srisailam, Jurala projects receive good inflows

By | Published: 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall in the upper riparian States as well as Telangana have brought in heavy inflows into various projects on Krishna River on Wednesday. For the first time during the season, the Srisailam project started receiving heavy inflows of 73,879 cusecs while inflows into Priyadarshini Jurala Project were recorded at 64,000 cusecs.

At 6 pm on Wednesday, the water levels in Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) reached 1044.61 ft against its Full Reservoir Level of 1045 ft and storage level at 9.41 tmc against gross storage capacity of 9.66 tmc. The officials lifted eight crest gates since Wednesday morning with outflows touching 75,881 cusecs at 6 pm. The project has been discharging around 42,442 cusecs from the spillway besides releasing 700 cusecs through Left Main Canal and another 285 cusecs through Right Main Canal.

Officials have activated the Lift Irrigation Schemes at Nettampadu (1,500 cusecs), Bhima Phase-1 (650 cusecs), Bhima Phase-2 (750 cusecs), and Koilsagar (630 cusecs) drawing a total of around 3,430 cusecs. Besides providing irrigation water to more than five lakh acres in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, several irrigation tanks are being filled using the water from Jurala project. They have also started releasing 28,779 cusecs through the 234 MW Priyadarshini Jurala Hydro Electric Project that produces hydel power using surplus water.

The Srisailam project too started receiving heavy inflows since Wednesday morning which reached 73,879 cusecs at 6 pm. The water level in the project was at 816.4 ft against FRL of 885 ft and the storage level witnessed a steady rise at 28.29 tmc against gross storage capacity of 215.8 tmc. While the Jurala project pumped 42,224 cusecs through its spillway, the Srisailam project started receiving another 28,779 cusecs from the Jurala Hydro Electric Project. Another 2,876 cusecs were received from Hundri while no water was released from Sunkesula project.

Due to heavy rains in the catchment area, Karnataka continued to release an average of 46,130 cusecs from Almatti Dam which has been receiving about 27,658 cusecs water from its catchment areas. Subsequently, the outflows from Narayanpur dam were also maintained at an average 45,995 cusecs against inflows of 43,131 cusecs.

