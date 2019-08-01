Srisailam may get 100 TMC in a week

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: With inflows in the upstream stretches of the Krishna basin increasing rapidly, the Srisailam reservoir, one of the joint projects of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Krishna river, is expected to receive at least 100 tmc of water in the next one week.

Consequent to heavy rains in the catchment of the river in Karnataka and Maharashtra, copious inflows are being received in Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka and so is the case with Priyadarshini Jurala in Telangana. The outflows are to the tune of 2 lakh cusecs with some variation at these projects.

Srisailam dam will be receiving almost the same volume as inflows by night, irrigation officials said on Thursday. The flood level in Krishna is expected to rise further as heavy rains have been forecast for the next five days in its catchment areas in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Ryots happy

The current spell of rains in the catchment is expected to bring in at least 100 tmc of water to Srisailam project in the next one week to ten days. The multi-purpose project has a gross storage capacity of 215.80 TMC. With the water level touching 819 ft against the FRL of 885 ft, the live storage in the reservoir could be built up to 40.51 tmc by Thursday evening.

The outflow from Jurala, which is around 1.95 lakh cusecs, is set to go up further following heavy discharges from Almatti, Narayanpur and Ujjani. The water level in the project which reached 1,044 feet, against the FRL of 1,045 ft, has been holding 9.1 tmc of water. In all, 24 of its 79 crest gates have been opened and the project authorities may consider opening a few more to let out the flood flow.

The rise in the inflows into Srisailam has brought cheer to farmers in the vast expanse of its ayacut that includes erstwhile Mahabubnagar district in Telangana. The inflows from upstream projects on Krishna also augur well for Nagarjuna Sagar project, where the water level dipped to 506 feet, which is below the dead storage level of 510 feet.

