Srisailam power plant will be operational soon: Transco CMD

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: TSTransco and TSGenco Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) D Prabhakar Rao on Wednesday assured that the power utilities will increase measures for safety and protection of employees working in the organisation to avert any untoward incidents, in the wake of fire accident at the Srisailam Power Plant.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already issued instructions to extend all support to the bereaved families of the deceased employees and modalities in this regard were being worked out.

Prabhakar Rao visited the Srisailam underground Hydel Power Plant on Wednesday and inspected the accident spot including existing equipment and places that were gutted in the fire mishap. He observed that the fire originated from the sixth unit and spread to other units. The fourth unit was totally destroyed in the fire accident, while the panels were damaged in the sixth unit. The remaining units were in good condition and Prabhakar Rao exuded confidence about restarting operations in the power plant soon.

The CMD also held discussions with departmental inquiry committee team headed by SPDCL chairman and managing director Raghuma Reddy. Later, he addressed about 200 employees and staff who were on duty at the Srisailam Power Plant. He urged the employees not to panic or feel insecure, and instead, should work with more commitment to live upto the confidence and faith reposed by people of Telangana in them.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Rao termed the fire mishap at the Power Plant as most unfortunate accident which caused lot of pain to all the employees, beside creating a sense of insecurity. “It is painful to lose some of our colleagues in the accident. But we have to work with more dedication, calmness, confidence and determination. People of Telangana have the highest confidence, affection and respect towards the electricity employees. We have to live up to their expectations and ensure uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

TSGenco Directors Venkatrajam and Ajay, along with other officials were also present.

Prabhakar Rao visited the Srisailam Power Plant on Wednesday despite suffering a personal loss following the demise of his brother on Monday. After performing the last rites of his brother in Warangal on Tuesday, he resumed work and visited the power plant as scheduled to instill confidence among employees. He also visited the bereaved families and consoled them.

