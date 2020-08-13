Srisailam temple to open from Friday

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Srisailam: The Sri Brahmarambika Mallikurjana Swamy temple will be open for the devotees from Friday. According to the temple EO KS Rama Rao, the temple would be opened from 6.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. every day.

The darshan would, however, be restricted to devotees aged between 10 years and 65 years. The devotees intending to have a darshan, should compulsorily register themselves online and carry their aadhar card or any other identity card.

