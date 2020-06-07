Srisailam to reopen on June 10, trial run on June 8 and 9 with locals

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Srisailam: The Brahmaramba-Mallikarjuna temple in Srisailam will open its doors for devotees from June 10 after a trial run on June 8 and 9 with only temple authorities and locals.

According to the temple’s Executive Officer KS Rama Rao, free darshan and other services would have to be booked on “http://www.srisailamonline.com/” and only the confirmed devotees would be allowed to visit Srisailam.

The temple would be open for visiting from 6 am to 7 pm every day. Accommodation for devotees is open only for 24 hours, with a condition that only 2 can stay in a room.

Abhishekams inside the sanctum santorum and VIP darshans stay cancelled as of now and the temple authorities have urged devotees living in red zones of the country not to visit the temple.

Services for offering hair, taking a holy dip inside Pathalaganga and other water bodies, have been prohibited. For more information, one may contact the website and see the detailed guidelines issued by the temple authorities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .