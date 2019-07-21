SRiX to launch deep tech programme

By | Published: 12:12 am 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: Warangal-based startup incubator SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), as a part of its effort to help startups solve world’s problems using deep technologies, is rolling out a pre-incubation programme for companies in the artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and Blockchain space. The programme will be held on August 10 and 11.

Sreedevi Devireddy, CEO, SRiX, told Telangana Today, “Our Deep Tech Catalyser 1.0 is expected to demystify startups on approaches and pitfalls on AI and Blockchain technologies. The programme will decode various aspects on problem refinement, data-set identification, feature engineering and model selection for emerging startups so that they are more successful. The programme will include discussion on challenges and opportunities, product design & refinement, crafting value propositions and identifying the go-to-market strategies.”

SRiX believes that AI, ML and Blockchain are gaining prominence with increased focus from Government of India through Digital India initiative as well as a number of incubators and startup programmes concentrating on these areas. Government of India has allocated over Rs 3,000 crores to some of these programmes and is encouraging to set up specialised centres focusing on each of these fields.

AI and machine learning have the potential to create an additional $2.6 trillion in value by 2020 in marketing and sales, and up to $2 trillion in manufacturing and supply chain planning. Gartner predicts the business value created by AI will reach $3.9 trillion in 2022. IDC predicts worldwide spending on cognitive and AI systems will reach $77.6 billion in 2022.

The SRiX programme will provide technological and use-case insights on areas such as distributed ledger and crypto currencies so that startups can find right use of technology for right problem. The focus is to help startups identify significant challenges, establish synergies between their product ideas, business concepts and market needs and thereby minimising time to market and potential risk.

She informed, “We will be providing the pre-incubation programme to 15 startups allowing each startup to nominate its business and technology heads. So we anticipate about 30 professionals (two from each startup) from the startup community to be benefited from our programme. After we receive applications, we will shortlist them and invite the select startups. The programme will be offered free of cost to them. Those interested, can pursue the incubation at SRiX, after the pre-incubation programme.”

Entrepreneurship programme

Meanwhile, SRiX School of Entrepreneurship, has launched for the first time in India, a PG Diploma in Management in Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Venture Development (PGDM-IEV), an AICTE approved programme, which is accepting registrations now.

The two-year course will suit those interested in entrepreneurship, creating startups and family business owners looking at growing to the next level.

She added, “The PG programme will enable those from business families to contribute to their business growth further as well as others to set up their own startups during the two-year course at SRiX School of Entrepreneurship. And product startups will be benefited by the R&D facilities at the incubator. Our intent is to encourage ideators and transform them into genuine problem solvers, it is a paradigm shift from regular B School courses wherein the pedagogy is flexible, highly impactful and experiential. The course strength will be limited to 30 seats per year, and the experiential curriculum will be Capstone projects and Action Learning Segments based. Less than 30 per cent time will be spent in classrooms teaching. The faculty will consist of industry experts and accomplished mentors. The course has provision for seed funding and immersion in US/UK incubators.”

