Sriya Reddy raises fitness ‘bar’ even while travelling

Published: 7:16 pm

Southern actor Sriya Reddy is redefining fitness goals with a new gym video of herself. Sriya, who has worked in films like Kanchivaram, Pallikoodam and Oraal in Tamil, took to Instagram, where she shared a clip of herself doing a intensive workout on the monkey bar.

“#monkeybars #crazy #workout #adrenaline rush ! Thank you #induceevolution great gym in Ooty to keep up with my fitness journey even while travelling ! P.s excuse my terrible facial expressions,” Sriya captioned the video.

The video has over 15.6K likes on the photo-sharing website. Sriya’s friend and actor Aishwarya Rajesh wrote on the comments section: “u left me.” To which, Sriya replied: “missed you though.”

Sriya, who is the daughter of former Indian test cricketer Bharath Reddy, made her acting debut in the 2002 film Samurai. She then appeared in nearly a dozen Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films such as Black, Thimiru and Kanchivaram among many others.

