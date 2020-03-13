SRK Aviacom to market Daher aircraft in India

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: SRK Aviacom, which is marketing the TBM aircraft made by France-based Daher, is hopeful of giving delivery of the aircraft to its buyer this year, said Capt Sanjay Kumar, CEO, SRK Avicom.

According to him, the turboprop aircraft can be used for medical emergencies as well as organ transport. The company is hopeful of more sales mainly due to the speed and range the aircraft offers. It is priced around $4 million (about Rs 29 crore).

Speaking at the aviation show Wings INDIA-2020 here on Thursday, Kumar said Daher had outlined that the aircraft- TBM 910 and TBM 940- will be equipped with a feature called HomeSafe, an emergency autoland system that can guide the aircraft to a landing in the event of pilot incapacitation.

Based on Garmin’s autoland system, Homesafe integrates weather, traffic and terrain information to select the optimum airport for landing considering conditions like fuel range, flight distance and runway length. HomeSafe is currently under validation by Daher’s avionics team and flight test department for application on the TBM 940. This will be available when certified by the airworthiness authorities, he said.

Commenting on the chartered services, he said the demand for them is on the rise. Chartered planes also come handy in medical emergencies. However, their slots are a problem in only busy airports like Delhi and Mumbai. The operating costs come to about Rs 31,000 per hour of flying, he said.

