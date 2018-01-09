SRM, Chennai triumph over NIT Warangal in cricket tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:04 pm

Warangal: SRM University trounced NIT, Warangal by seven wickets to reign supreme in the 16th SR Champions Trophy South India inter-engineering college T20 cricket tournament that concluded at SR Engineering College on Tuesday.

In a low-scoring match, NIT were bundled out for 82 in 19.1 overs. Bharath, who was named man of the match, wrecked NIT’s innings. The Chennai team cruised to victory in 13 overs with Rakesh hitting 36.

CBIT, Hyderabad grabbed the third spot, beating hosts SR Engineering College by 40 runs.

Breif scores: NIT, Warangal 82 in 19.1 overs ( Naidu 26, Bharath 4/19) lost to SRM University, Chennai 84/3 in 13 overs (Rakesh 36). Man of the Match: Bharath.

3rd & 4th place match: CBIT, Hyderabad 133/6 in 15 overs (Naveen 42, Pavan 2/8) bt SR Engineering College,Warangal 90/9 in 15 overs (Prashanth 3/10) Man of the Match: Naveen.

Man of the tournament: Sonu Thakur(NITW); Best batsman: Royal Kumar Goutham (NITW); Best all-rounder: R. Abhilash Redy (CBIT), Best fielder: Abhilash Reddy; Best bowler : Sahshi Dharun (SRM).