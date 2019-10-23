SRSP gets heavy inflows in last 24 hours

By | Published: 12:31 am

Nizamabad: The Sri Ram Sagar Project was receiving about 45,000 cusecs of inflows from Monday, forcing Irrigation authorities to release 37,500 cusecs through 12 floodgates. The gates were lifted by 2 feet, and another 3,000 cusecs were released through five escape gates and 5,000 cusecs through the Kakatiya canal.

Due to the continuous inflows from Maharashtra, SRSP was receiving good inflows after the project reached its full reservoir level. Project officials stored 90.313 TMC in the project at 1,091 ft, after which additional inflows were being released through flood flow gates.

On Tuesday, the project received on an average 45,500 cusecs from 6 am to 6 pm. SRSP officials were also releasing water to Jagtiyal district headquarters and Korutla towns, 34 cusecs to Nirmal and Adilabad district headquarters and 58 cusecs to Nizamabad and Kamareddy district headquarters for drinking water purpose under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. About 557 cusecs was likely to be lost to evaporation.

