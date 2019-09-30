SRSP likely to touch FRL in next few days

By | Published: 9:07 pm 9:08 pm

Nizamabad: The Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) may well touch its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of of 1,091 ft and total storage capacity of 90 TMC in the next few days if the rains forecast in Maharashtra and consequent inflows into the project from the Godavari occur. The project would be filled to capacity after a gap of three years.

According to official sources, the inflows into the project on Monday evening was 22,480 cusecs with the water level touching 1,086.80 feet and storage at 72.588 TMC. The last time the SRSP saw water storage at full capacity was in 2016. Though there were copious rains in the catchment areas of Godavari in Maharashtra this monsoon, the project did not record significant inflows on account of the neighbouring State impounding water in the various dams it had built across the river.

The inflows, however, had begun to increase in the past 10 days with Maharashtra releasing water following further rains. It is expected that the water released by the neighbouring State from its dams would start reaching the project in the next 24 hours, the sources said, adding that the inflows would increase significantly if the predicted rainfall in Maharashtra in the last lap of the monsoon season comes true.

The project’s ayacut is 16 lakh acre (including the 3rd phase) spanning erstwhile Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and parts of Adilabad and Nalgonda districts.

