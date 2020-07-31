SRSP receives good inflows

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Nizamabad: Sri Ram Sagar Project flood inflows increased on Friday due to heavy rains in Maharashtra and local catchment area in Telangana. On Friday afternoon, the project received 19,283 cusecs inflows and project obtain 17.5 TMCft water in this rainy season.

Due to Balegaon, Amdura and Vishnupuri projects reaching full reservoir level and according to the Supreme Court orders, Maharashtra irrigation officials lifted the gates of Babli project and releasing total flood into river Godavari and these inflows directly arriving into the SRSP project.

On this rainy season, SRSP project till now has received nearly 17.5 TMCft water into the project, this year project already having 29.73 TMCft water in the project and releasing water to the vaanakalam crops along SRSP ayacut and Nizamsagar ayacut in Nizamabad district.

On Friday morning, the project having 8,464 cusecs inflows, but till afternoon it obtained 19,283 cusecs inflows. Now, the SRSP project having 39 TMC’s of water storage and releasing 6,000 cusecs to Kakatiya canal, 800 cusecs to Saraswathi, 350 cusecs to Lakshmi canals, 360 cusecs to Alisagar lift, 405 cusecs to Gutpa lift irrigation scheme. Apart from that, 430 cusecs are evaporation losses and 142 cusecs of water releasing to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .