SRSP records huge inflows

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Nizamabad: Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) received heavy inflows of the season on Sunday morning. At 6 am, the project received 84,738 cusecs inflows. With this, the project received nearly 8 tmc in last two days.

After two flood gates were lifted in Vishnupuri project in Maharashtra, SRSP receiving good inflows. On Sunday, the project received 84,738 cusecs and later decreased to 37,500 cusecs. The inflows gradually increased and reached 74,990 cusecs in the afternoon. At 7 pm, the project inflows decreased to 24,990 cusecs.

