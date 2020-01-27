‘SRSP rejuvenation project to benefit Jagtial’

By | Published: 12:51 am

Jagtial: Collector Dr A Sharat said that district is going to get more benefit with Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) rejuvenation project.

In order to rejuvenate SRSP project, government has decided to take Godavari water to Pochampad reservoir in reverse pumping system. It was designed under Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Sharat hoisted tricolor on the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebrations held at Jagtial Khila on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Collector informed that Kaleshwaram water has already reached to Rampur and Rajeshwaraopet pump houses constructed as part of SRSP rejuvenation scheme.

About 1,66,490 acres would get water in the near future once the ongoing small irrigation projects taken up in different part of the district were completed.

With a slogan to send monkeys back to forests, they have developed ‘monkey food courts’. In the first phase, food courts were developed in 500 acres in 100 different areas.

Informing that district got hat-trick by getting first rank in SSC results from 2016-17 academic year, Collector expressed confidence to repeat the same in this year too.

70 percent deliveries have been taken place in government hospital with the introduction of KCR kits scheme.

