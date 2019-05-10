SRSP reverse pumping scheme to irrigate Balkonda: Vemula Prashanth

By | Published: 12:11 am

Nizamabad: The completion of Sri Ram Sagar Reverse Pumping Scheme will provide irrigation waters to the crops 24×7 in Balkonda Assembly constituency, said Transport and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, on Friday. The Minister said that in Balkonda Assembly, four lift irrigation schemes — Lakshmi, Bodepalli, Vempalli and Nawab lifts depend on Sri Ram Sagar Project. After the completion of SRSP reverse pumping scheme, sufficient water will be available in these lifts and provide sufficient water to two crops (Rabi and Kharif). He said Nawab lift irrigation scheme will fill 14 tanks in six villages (Lakkora, Ameenapoor, Kukunoor, Venkatapur, Veilpoor, Komanapalli). In next four months, SRSP reverse pumping scheme will be completed.

