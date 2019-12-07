SRSP revival by March: Prashanth Reddy

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Nizamabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is working to provide irrigation waters to every acre of land, said Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy here on Saturday. He said the works on revival of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) would be completed by March-end and the project would be ready with eight pumps.

Participating in various programmes in Nizamabad district on Saturday, along with ZP Chairman D Vittal Rao, the Minister released shrimp seedlings in the SRSP project backwater at Negepoor, planted a sapling at Pochampahad park to mark the birthday of TRS MP Joginpally Santhosh Kumar, conducted a review of tourism development park works under SRSP project and inspected works on head sluices at Mupkal.

He said the SRSP revival scheme and the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme were the ideas of the Chief Minister. He said that 90 per cent of civil works of SRSP revival scheme was completed and the remaining would be completed by March next. He said a work chart for the next four months would be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister.

He also said the government had set a target of releasing 63 lakh shrimp seedlings in SRSP this year and had allocated Rs 3.75 crore for fish seedling to provide employment to fishermen.

