SRSP to get water from KLIS from this year: CM

By | Published: 12:56 pm 1:24 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the Sriram Sagar Project will be filled with water from Kaleswaram Project this year itself. He visited the works in progress as part of the Sriram Sagar Revival Scheme in the day. He examined the works on eight pump houses at Srirampur. Reviewing the progress with the officials, he wanted them to complete the Pump Houses at Rampur in Jagtial district by putting them on the fast track.

The CM has instructed the officials to complete the works on five pump houses within a month and the remaining three by August. He asked them to make arrangements for the power supply to the pump houses. Since water flows in river Godavari will last till October and November, water pumping should continued till then for the SRSP. He urged the officials to take steps to supply water for even the second crop in SRSP ayacut from this year.

“Telangana people in general and farmers in particular have lots of hopes pinned on Kaleshwaram and they are looking forward for supply of the water from the project. They were of the firm hope that the difficulties they have faced for decades together for water for cultivation are coming to an end. State government has embarked upon new projects as irrigation is top on its agenda. The State government has taken up construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kaleswaram and Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme to extend irrigation facility to over one crore acres.

Of this, Kaleshwaram is very important project. This project is aimed to supply water to farm sector, industries and for the drinking water needs of about 80 percent of the districts in the State. Once this project is completed the agrarian profile of Telangana will witness a marked change . Works on the project are on at a brisk pace. Generally, a mega project like Kaleswaram will take about 15 to 20 years to complete. But the Telangana government, in a short span of two and half years, completed important barrages and pump houses to lift water from river Godavari to supply to the farm lands.

This is a miracle, which will be written in the annals of history. Since water should be pumped by next month, officers, engineers and work agencies should work in coordination. Keeping in mind the firm resolve of the government to implement the project, officials and work agencies should work with dedication and commitment. One should be careful in the last phase, as there will be some teething troubles once water pumping is commenced. Problems should be attended promptly, he said.

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Whip Rajeshwar Reddy, MP J Santosh Kumar, MLC Seri Subhash Reddy, ZP Chairperson Tula Uma, IDC Chairman Eedha Shankar Reddy, Irrigation E-in-C Muralidhar Rao, Advisor Penta Reddy, CM secretary Smita Sabharwal, State Finance Corporation Chairman Rajesham Goud and others accompanied the CM. The CM who is firm on completing the works on Kaleswaram Project on time, made a second visit to the project site within a fortnight. On May 19, the CM visited Medigadda barrage and Kannepally pump houses. Despite the severe heat conditions, the CM went around the sites and interacted with the officials and engineers and gave them necessary instructions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.