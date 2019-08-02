SRSP will soon irrigate farms: Indrakaran

By | Published: 12:00 am

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that the lifeline of north Telangana, Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), will soon provide irrigation water to the land under its ayacut. He was speaking after formally releasing surplus water from Swarna project after performing prayers in Sarangapur mandal on Friday.

Indrakaran said that Nirmal district would prosper in agriculture sector with the help of improved irrigation facilities, following completion of works relating to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in this region. He stated that Swarna and Donigama projects would be filled with water discharged from SRSP, once package number 27 of KLIS is commissioned.

The Minister hoped that farmers would be able to cultivate three crops in this year with irrigation projects brimming with rainwater and Swarna project had already copious inflows. He suggested the agrarian community to utilize water to be released from the project soon. He added that Nirmal district would retain of rice bowl of Telangana by registering bumper yield of paddy grains in this agriculture season.

Reddy was accompanied by Nirmal Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijaya Laxmi, farmers agriculture coordination committee chairman Venkatram Reddy, Irrigation department SE Srinivas Reddyand many TRS leaders.

The minister earlier inaugurated a government-run English medium school in Sarangapur and planted saplings at the project. He then reviewed progress of Telanganaku Harita Haram at Gundi Ramanna Harita Vanam near Nirmal and handed over cheques to beneficiaries of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes in the town.

