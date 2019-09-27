Srujan, Kanaka Sri emerge yoga champions

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:17 pm 6:19 pm

Hyderabad: Srujan from Slate the School and K Kanaka Sri from Siddartha Public School emerged under-17 boys and girls champions respectively in the 65th Ranga Reddy School Games Federation yoga tournament cum selections at Johnson Grammar School, Boduppal on Friday.

A total of over 300 students from 48 schools participated in the tournament. The top seven winners will represent Ranga Reddy district in the State level tournament.

Results: Boys: U-14:1. Hansic Benerji (Siddartha Public School), 2. K.Sai Arun (Siddartha Public School), 3. N Vasista (Slate the School), 4. Vishwa Tej (Keshav Reddy), 5. C Madhu (TSWRS Hayathnagar), 6. Vivek (Johnson Grammar School, Boduppal), 7. Manvith Reddy (Keshav Reddy); U-17: 1. Srujan (Slate the School), 2. Omkar (Slate the School), 3. B Mahesh (TSWRS Chilkur), 4. R Revanth (Slate the School), 5. Y Srinivas (TSWRS Chilkur), 6. V Praveen (TSWRS Hayathnagar), 7. Ch Sai Teja (ZPHS Pratapsingaram).

Girls: U-14:1. A Chandana (Bhanodyay School), 2. Akshara Malote (Siddartha Public School), 3. M Rekha (ZPHS Uppal), 4. S Milika (Slate the School, Karmanghat), 5. Abhinaya (Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam), 6. B Akhila (ZPHS , Uppal), 7. M Hasini (Siddartha Public School); U-17:1. K Kanaka Sri (Siddartha Public School), 2. A Manichandana (Siddartha Public School), 3. T Haritha (ZPHS Uppal), 4. B Meghana (ZPHS Bahadurpally), 5. D Manisha (ZPHS Bahadurpally), 6. Tamanna Shaju (Vignan Vidyalaya – Nizampet), 7. V Deepika Palani (ZPHS Bahadurpally).

