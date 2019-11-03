SS Thaman for Ravi Teja, Gopichand Malineni’s #RT66

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Music composer SS Thaman has been signed to compose tunes for Ravi Teja’s film with director Gopichand Malineni. Shruti Haasan is going to play the female lead role.

The combination of Thaman and Ravi Teja has been a successful one and, in fact, Thaman debuted as music composer with Ravi Teja’s Kick. Also, Balupu is a combination of the hero, director and musician. The film was a musical hit.

The new film #RT66 is a powerful police story and some raging tunes can be expected, the film unit says. To be produced by ‘Tagore’ Madhu, #RT66 is scheduled for launch this month.

