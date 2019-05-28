SSC combined level exam from June 4

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Level (Tier-I) examination 2018 in computer based mode on June 4, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12.

As many as 2,84,104 candidates have been applied for the examination from southern region. The test will be held in 37 venues located in 16 cities including Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar in Telangana.

The test will be held in three shifts from 10 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 2 pm, and, 4 pm to 5 pm on the exam days. Facility to download e-admission certificates has been made available on the website https://ssc.nic.in/.

Candidates appearing for the examination have been barred from carrying watches, books, paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, head phones, spy cameras, scanner, calculator, storage devices, etc. into the test venue.

The SSC said if prohibited item was found in the possession of a candidate in the examination hall, his or her candidature was liable to be cancelled and legal or criminal proceedings could be initiated against him or her. Such candidates would also be liable to be debarred from appearing in future examinations of the Commission for a period of three to seven years, it added.

For any queries or clarifications on the exam, candidates can contact southern regional office on helpline numbers 044-28251139 and 9444234705.