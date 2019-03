By | Published: 3:29 pm 3:33 pm

Hyderabad: The SSC Board on Tuesday postponed SSC Public Examination English paper-II scheduled to be held on March 22. The exam will now be conducted on April 3.

The exam is postponed due to biennial elections to Telangana Legislative Council on March 22 from 8 am to 4 pm, the Board in a press release said.

The SSC Public Examinations will commence with first language paper -I on March 16 and conclude on April 3.