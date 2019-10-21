SSC exam fee due dates revised in Telangana

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations has revised due dates for remittance of examination fee for regular, private once failed candidates who are preparing for the SSC Public Examinations, which are scheduled to be held in March, 2020.

Accordingly, candidates can submit their examination fee without late fee on November 11 and with a late fee of Rs 50 on November 3. Candidates can also submit their examination fee with a late fee of Rs 200 on December 9 and with a late of Rs 500 on December 23, the press release said.

The authorities said that all the recognised school Heads of institutions have to remit the fee in the prescribed treasury challans and also enclose the list of candidates. If the any of the above dates are declared as public holidays, then candidates can submit their examination fee in the immediate next working day.

