SSC Exams begin peacefully at 2,530 centres across Telangana

Hyderabad: SSC Public Examinations have commenced peacefully across the State on Thursday. Students appeared for the first language paper-I on the day one of the examination which began at 9.30 am.

This year, 5,34,903 students including 2,73,971 boys and 2,60,932 girls from 11,045 schools have applied for the examinations.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, some students were spotted with face masks at centres. To avoid large gatherings, the candidates were allowed into centres from 8.30 am itself and separate rooms were arranged for students who have a cold or cough. This apart, medical officials, medicines and ORS packets were arranged at the exam centres.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has constituted 2,530 centres across the State and a total of 2,530 chief superintendents and departmental officers were appointed. Nearly 30,500 teachers are being deployed for invigilation duties during the examinations. Four special flying squads and 144 flying squads were deployed for monitoring the examination.

The exams will conclude on April 6.

