SSC exams in Telangana to begin on Thursday

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations are all set to commence from Thursday. A total of 5,34,903 students, including 2,73,971 boys and 2,60,932 girls, from 11,045 schools registered for the examinations which will be held till April 6. The examinations will begin with first language paper-I to be held from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, to avoid large gatherings, the students will be allowed to enter the centre from 8.30 am. They are urged to reach the centre an hour prior to the examination, and can wear face masks. Medical officials will be deployed at the centres, and medicines and ORS packets will be provided. A control room with telephone number 040-23230942 has been set up by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) at its office and at every district educational office to resolve problems, if any, faced by the students.

