SSC exams: Last date for fee remittance extended

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The due dates for remittance of examination fee under Tatkal Scheme for regular/ private (once failed) candidates for the SSC Public Examinations to be held in March, have been extended.

All the heads of institutions were instructed to remit the examination fee in prescribed treasury challan, duly enclosing a list of candidates with it. The last date for remittance of examination fee by candidates to the headmaster concerned is January 22 with a fee of Rs 1,000.

This is the last chance for payment of SSC Public Examination fee and the date will not be extended later under any circumstances for any reasons, according to a notification issued by Office of Directorate of Government Examinations.

The candidates, who have registered for the SSC exams alone are eligible to appear for the advanced supplementary examinations to be held in May/June. The schedule date for uploading online data will close on January 24, the notification added.

