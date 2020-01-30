SSC exams: Special classes for tribal welfare school students in Telangana

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: In a bid to improve the performance of students appearing for the SSC exams, the Tribal Welfare Department has drawn up a 90-day action plan for students studying in Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residetial Educational Institutions. The department had implemented a similar action plan last academic year and achieved an 18.98 per cent improvement in the pass percentage.

Accordingly, the State government set up 102 coaching centres for SSC students from various tribal welfare residential schools with all facilities. Each centre will have about 100 students where special tutors are being appointed based on requirement. Special classes are also being taken by teachers deputed from various residential schools. Besides written tests, oral examinations and quiz programmes are being held to improve subject knowledge for students.

In a release, Tribal Welfare Commissioner Christina Z Chongthu said Rs 245 worth study material comprising five books were being supplied to students. Snacks including fruits would be supplied to students at a cost of Rs 20 each per day. Further, career guidance and motivational classes were also being conducted by speakers and experts. Students were given access to digital material to enable students to revise their syllabus. To ensure that students were provided with all necessary support and facilities, senior officials would visit the coaching centres every fortnight.

