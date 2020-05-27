SSC exams: TS mulls special rooms for those from containment zones

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Hyderabad: Given the prevailing health crisis, the Education Department is planning to have special rooms in examination centres for students from containment areas while appearing for the pending SSC exams.

The move comes after the Union government recently asked the States not to permit exam centres in containment zones. “Earlier, there were containment zones. Now, only homes or apartments of the persons who tested positive for the coronavirus are being put under containment. We plan to have special rooms in case there are students from apartments or houses under containment appearing for the exams. As the number of positive cases is changing time to time, a final decision on special rooms will be taken before commencement of the exams,” a senior official said.

The State government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring precautionary measures against Covid-19 for conducting the Class X exams from June 8 to July 5. For students who have a cold or cough or fever, special rooms are being arranged in the centres. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and as per the High Court directions, 2,005 more centres have been constituted in addition to the existing 2,530 centres, while an additional 26,422 government officials will be pressed into service for conducting the exams.

The department has decided to sanitise the centres daily and allow students, who will be provided with face masks, into the centre only after thermal screening.

To maintain physical distance among students, only one student per bench will be allotted in a zigzag pattern unlike the conventional practice of two students. The students will be allowed into centres one hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, child rights NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) urged the Education Department to re-think on conducting the exams as Covid-19 cases were still being reported in the GHMC limits and other parts of the State.

“Conducting nearly month-long exams starting from June 8 is nothing but playing with fire,” BHS honorary president Achyuta Rao said.

“If the Education Department is particular about the conduct of the exams at any cost, it is better to reduce papers and also have question papers with multiple-choice questions which can be answered in an hour. If this is done, the exams can be completed within three days, but the best option is not to conduct exams and promote all students,” Rao said.

