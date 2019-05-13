SSC pass percentage in Telangana surges to 92.43 percent

By | Published: 12:18 pm 1:56 pm

Hyderabad: The pass percentage of regular candidates in the SSC Public Examinations has surged to 92.43 this year from 83.78 in 2018, which translates to an increase of 8.65 per cent.

A total of 4,67,859 have passed out of 5,06,202 students who attended the exams this year.

The results were declared by B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Education, at the Secretariat here on Monday.

Yet again, girls registered a pass percentage of 2.5 percent more than boys. Boys secured a pass percentage of 91.18 while girls got 93.68.

This year, 4,374 schools secured 100 percent pass whereas nine schools registered a nil result.

