SSC results to be declared on May 13

By | Published: 1:34 pm 2:59 pm

Hyderabad:The results of SSC Public Examinations will be declared on Monday at 11.30 am.

The results once announced can be viewed by the students and parents on the following websites www.bse.telangana.gov.in, http://results.cgg.gov.in, www.news18.com, www.jagranjosh.com, www.manabadi.com, www.passorfail.in, www.vidyavision.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.exametc.com and www.examresults.net.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.