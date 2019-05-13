SSC results: Poor show by Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: The State capital which is home for 1,380 high schools has performed poorly in the SSC Public Examinations 2019. Despite the presence of large number of corporate schools that boast of top notch infrastructure like digital classrooms and teaching facility, the city recorded pass percentage of 83.09 and stood at the bottom of the chart while Jagtial district secured pass percent of 99.73 which is highest among all districts in the State. The city, however, has improved its pass percentage from 75.98 in 2018 to 83.09 this year.

According to details provided by Hyderabad District Educational Office, a total 7,639 students, out of which 6,901 students were from private schools, failed to clear mathematics, while 6,133 students could not clear General Science out of which 5,636 students hailed from private schools.

Of the total 180 government high schools in the city, 25 of them have secured 100 per cent passes and two students secured 10 on 10 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

“This time, all the government high schools in the city performed well exams. Extra care was taken during preparation for the exams. Problem seems to be lying in private schools. Next year, we will take measures to further improve the pass percentage,” said Venkata Narasamma, DEO Hyderabad.

This year, 4,374 schools from across the State have 100 per cent of passes while number of schools securing 100 per cent result has doubled. In 2018, about 2,125 schools secured 100 per cent pass and this number has increased to 4,374 this year. Interestingly nine schools including five private, two Zilla Parishad, one each government and aided schools have scored a naught. In all the subjects, the pass percentage of students was recorded more than 95 per cent and highest being in second language with 99.83 per cent.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.