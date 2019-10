SSGF, Hyderabad team record victory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:26 pm

Hyderabad: AV Sasank Reddy (3/22) and N Nikhil (2/15) shared five wickets among themselves as SSGF Hyderabad defeated SSGF Ranga Reddy by nine runs in the second edition of the Mahatma Gandhi Junior State Cricket Championship organised by School Sports & Games Federation (SSGF) at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium on Monday.

After posting a modest 106 in 25 overs, they restricted the opposition to 97/9. Arnav Reddy scored a fighting 52 but failed to guide his side home.

Brief scores: SSGF Hyderabad 106 in 25 overs (C Rahul Reddy 32, Asad Hussain 30, Ansh Nayan Gupta 3/19, Hrishikesh Goud 3/9) bt SSGF Ranga Reddy 97/9 in 25 overs (Arnav Reddy 52, N Nikhil 2/15, AV Sasank Reddy 3/22).

