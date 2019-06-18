SSGF India off to winning start

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:14 pm

Hyderabad: SSGF India overcome the challenges posed by Abhiram (3/31) and Ateendra (3/31) to beat USA by four wickets in the first One Day of the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Jr International Cricket League at Ashwin Sports Arena, Rampally.

Batting first, US team was shot out for 165 runs in 31.2 overs with Sean Medicalfe scoring a half-century. Dhanush, Praneet and Vikhyat picked up two wickets for the SSGF team. In reply, SSGF India reached the target in 27.3 overs as Pranav top-scored with 31 runs.

Brief scores: USA: 165 in 31.2 overs (Sean Medicalfe 71, Dhanush 2/12, Praneet 2/10, Vikhyat 2/14)) lost to SSGF India 166/6 in 27.3 overs (Pranav 31, Ateendra 3/23, Abhiram 3/31).

