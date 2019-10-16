SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri crown glory in Cricket Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri district team downed SSGF Combined District XI by two wickets in a close encounter to win the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam sub-junior State Cricket Championship at Global Cricket Grounds, Jillelaguda on Wednesday.

Brief scores: SSGF Combined District XI 86/4 in 20 overs (Dharmik 32, Yashash 25, Johnny Reul 2/7, Shaik Ameer 2/3) lost to SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri District 88/8 in 20 overs (Samridh 51, Shrimanth Anthari 3/8, Anirudh 2/6, Yagna 2/12); Awards: MoM(Final): S Samridh; Player of the Tournament : Johnny Reul; Most Valuable Player: S Dharmik; Best Batsman: MLN Snehit; Best Bowler: Tharun Kumar; Best All-rounder : Pramod Kumar; Best Fielder: Ram Gupta; Best wicket-keeper: Arjun Reddy; Emerging Player: K Shashank; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Yagna Khandelwal; Game Changer Award: M Sumadhur.

