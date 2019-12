SSGF Telangana clinch cricket title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:38 pm

Hyderabad: Riding on impressive performances by AN Chaturya (93) and Anirudh Katta (31 & 3/4), SSGF Telangana secured a 133-run win over SSGF Karnataka to clinch the Bharat Ratna Chakravarti Rajagopalachari Sub-junior National Cricket League title at SKN Cricket Academy, Boduppal on Tuesday.

The event was organised by School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) to commemorate the 47th death anniversary of first Governor-General of Independent India, C Rajagopalachari.

Brief scores (Final): SSGF Telangana: 223/5 in 25 overs (AN Chaturya 93, Kritin Reddy 55, Anirudh Katta 31, Suman 2/17 ) bt SSGF Karnataka 90 in 19.1 overs (Anirudh Kochibatla 3/12, Anirudh Katta 3/4).

Awards: Most Valuable Player: Anirudh Katta; Player of the Tournament: AN Chaturya; Best Batsman: Kritin Reddy; Best Bowler: Raam Gupta; Best All-rounder: Dharmik S; Best Fielder: Anirudh Kochibatla; Game-changer Award: Avik Dixit; Best wicket-keeper: Ramcharan; Emerging Players: Bharat, Satish; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Nikhil N; Promising Player: Asim Mohammed.

