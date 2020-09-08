SSR case: Go back to the original charges, says Pritish Nandy

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14.

Mumbai: There have been many dramatic developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Even as the focus shifts to drug menace in Bollywood, producer Pritish Nandy says if people want to find out what killed the actor, they should go back to the original charges.

Meanwhile Sushant’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for the third consecutive day. Rhea is being questioned by NCB as part of the investigating agency’s ongoing probe into a possible drug angle in Sushant’s death.

The actress has all along claimed she is innocent.

Nandy tweeted on Tuesday: “All charges against Rhea have failed. Murder? No evidence. Abetment to murder? She wasn’t there. Stealing Rs 15 crore? Sushant never got the money. What remains is drugs. None found on her. She’s ready for a test. Who was it for? Obvious, na?#justiceforSushant #JusticeForRhea.”

“If you really want to find out what killed Sushant, go back to the original charges. Harassment, humiliation in public, bullying. There are people in Bollywood who constantly ridiculed him. In this @kangna_official is right. You cannot survive Bollywood with a fragile mind,” he tweeted.

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. Initially, it was assumed that it was a case of suicide and he was said to be battling depression. His death also brought back focus on nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood, which was pointed out by actress Kangana Ranaut.

Mumbai Police had originally closed the case saying it is a case of suicide. Following an FIR lodged by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna on July 25, the investigation has subsequently been taken over by the CBI.