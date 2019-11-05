St Andrews blank St Mary’s 13-0

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:02 pm 7:03 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts St Andrews, Keesara started their campaign on a winning note blanking St Mary’s Bethany 13-0 in the inter-school futsal tournament match on Tuesday.

Sai Niketh scored five goals while Lalith added three for the winning team with the former taking the Man of the match award.

Sandeep Reddy, secretary of State Futsal Association was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony.

Results: St Andrews Keesara 13 (Sai Niketh 5, Lalith 3) bt St Mary’s Bethany 0; MoM: Sai Niketh; HPS Ramanthapur 8 (Uday Kiran 4, Sehuag 3) bt Pallavi Model School 1; MoM: Uday Kiran; St Andrews Bowenpally 21 (Nihal Reddy 7, Ivan 6) bt CMR School 0; MoM: Nihal Reddy; Army Public School 3 (Kunal 2) bt Meridian 3-1 (Vikyath 1); MoM: Kunal.

