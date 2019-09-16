St Andrews boys clinch silver in Football tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: St Andrews under-19 boys team clinched silver after going down 1-0 to Glendale Academy, Aziz Nagar in the CBSE cluster VII football tournament final held at Nalla Malla Reddy Foundation School, Divyanagar recently. A total of 43 school teams from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in the tournament.

Results: Final: Lost to Glendale Academy, Aziz Nagar 0-1; Semifinal: Bt P Obul Reddy Public School, Jubilee Hills 4-3 (penalty shootout); Quarterfinals: Bt Vikas Vidyanekatan, Vishakhtapanam 4-3 (penalty shootout); Pre-quarterfinal: Bt Pallavi Model School, Alwal (Bye); Second round: Bt Viswasanti High school, Gangigunta 1-0 (Nipun Seeram 1); First round: Bt Hyderabad public School, Ramanthapur 1-0 (Mayank Sarda 1).

