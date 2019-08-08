St Andrews’ marks Founder’s Day

By | Published: 7:38 pm 7:45 pm

Even the rain failed to dampen the excitement and enthusiasm of the students of St. Andrews as they gathered around for 34th Founder’s Day at the Bowenpally campus.The programme commenced with the ‘General Salute’ played by the school band followed by Jeremiah of Class VI leading the school in solemn prayer.

Two young officers of the Indian Army were introduced as the judges for the march past .Students were conferred captaincy and responsibility of the student body by the managing director, principal and vice-principals of the school.

School captains, Sai Sadhana Adkay and P Bheema Reddy took the pledge on behalf of the school cabinet while Shaina of Class I represented the Class Monitors and the United Students Organization.

Meritorious students were recognised for their noteworthy achievements with the B. Joseph Memorial Scholarship, the Sandhya Raghav Memorial Award and the Chanakya Memorial Award. Teachers celebrating 25 years with the St. Andrews community were also recognised for their dedication and efforts.

A fan drill was performed by students and the perfectly synchronised movements, formations and a myriad of colours expressed the idea of diversity rooted in the shared value of humanity. The chief guest, AM Emanuel, stressed this idea in his speech, “Integrity should be the cornerstone of one’s life, when you live with integrity you influence, motivate and inspire other”